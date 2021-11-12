Xi Jinping's position cemented in history as China's Communist Party passes resolution

China’s ruling Communist Party has approved a resolution which has increased the President Xi Jinping’s status. This resolution was a conclusion of sixth plenary session of the party's 19th Central Committee.

The resolution was passed after dour-days long closed-door meetings of nearly 300 top leaders of the Central Committee. This has helped Xi Jinping achieve a status in the history of Chinese politics. He has now been put on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping — leaders who had such resolutions in 1945 and 1981 respectively.

This decision was taken by nearly 197 members and 151 alternate members of the Central Committee, with the Political Bureau of the Central Committee presiding over the meeting.

WATCH |

Xi Jinping has been appreciated and labelled as the "main innovator" of the "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era". The name is being hoped to be shortened to the "Xi Jinping Thought" by the authorities in the second half of 2022.

He has also been appreciated with keeping in mind the Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development. He has been appreciated for bringing out new and original ideas, strategies and thoughts on some of the pressing questions of today's world.

It was also stated that under XI Jinping's guidance, the country has achieved great historical initiative, tremendous political courage, and a powerful sense of mission. This comes in addition to introducing an array of major policies, principles, initiatives and overcoming several risks and challenges.

Xi Jinping has also been appreciated by the Party for completing things on agenda which had been there for long but had not been solved yet and for actually completing things that were being hoped but never being done.

Some experts also believe that this will help cement Xi Jinping’s third term as a party leader as the party members also believe that they need to "resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position" in the party.

"Given the party's emphasis on discipline and loyalty, the consequences of not supporting the resolution for any party member would be disastrous," Yang Chaohui, a lecturer of political science at Peking University, told Reuters.

"The Party Central Committee called on the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics," the document read.

However, some experts also worry that the Communist Party of China is following a 'cult-like' thought process with the new resolution revolving solely around Xi Jinping.

Xi is known to be one of the most famous leaders in the country since Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao, who ruled the party till his death in 1976.