Now, Germany imposes restrictions on UK travellers to check Omicron spread

With the UK witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases due to the spread of Omicron variant, countries around the world are looking to impose restrictions on the British travellers.

In the recent development, Germany has banned most travellers from Britain to contain Omicron variant’s spread.

It is the latest European nation to come up with this directive.

German nationals, who are in the UK, can return but they must have a negative test report and would have to undergo quarantine for two weeks, irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

The stringent measures, which have been announced by federal health agency Robert-Koch-Institut, will take effect from Sunday evening.

Germany has also added Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon to the high-risk list. The travel from these countries will also be restricted.

Meanwhile, If UK media reports are to be believed, the British government seems to be looking to impose a short two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

The measure may be taken after Christmas celebrations to keep a check on the spread of Omicron variant of Covid.

The government seems to be in the process of drafting regulations of the lockdown currently, the reports said citing a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), whose details have been leaked.

