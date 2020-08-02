'Not planning to go anywhere': TikTok responds to Trump's ban announcement

The US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his plans to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok. However, TikTok has assured that the app is not going anywhere.

Trump has been opposing the popular app claiming he fears that the app is being used by the Chinese intelligence through the app's owner company Bytedance.

However, a new deal is being considered between the White House and the parent-company Bytedance. Under the new proposed deal, ByteDance would exit completely and Microsoft Corp would take over TikTok in the United States, the sources said.

"The administration has very serious national security concerns over TikTok. We continue to evaluate future policy," the White House said in a statement.

To give an opportunity to the America-based investors, the deal will also allow these investors to own minor stakes in the business.

As the news spread, TikTok's general manager for the US, Vanessa Pappas, came forward to assure the users of the app that the company was trying to give them the "the safest app".

"We're not planning on going anywhere," Pappas said in a message released on the app.

To save the app from a nation-wide ban, Bytedance is looking into selling its operations to a US-origin company. There have been local media reports claiming that Microsoft is in talks with the authorities for acquiring the app currently owned by the Chinese company.

However, Microsoft and Bytedance have not yet responded to the reports.

"While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," representatives of TikTok told the media.

USing the opportunity, Pappas also mentioned that in additiona to the current 1,500 employees, the company is planning to generate an additional 10,000 jobs in the US in the next three years to serve the growing number of users.

"When it comes to safety and security, we're building the safest app because we know it's the right thing to do," she said.

"So we appreciate the support. We're here for the long run, and continue to share your voice here and let's stand for TikTok."