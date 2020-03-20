Not just young people, coronavirus affects people of all ages: Study

Scientists across the world seem to agree that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly population with many interpreting it to mean that young people are almost invincible.

Also Read: Trump pitches for fast-tracking anti-malarials to treat coronavirus

However, a study conducted by the CDC in America indicates the assumption isn't true.

A look at the hospitalisation rate reveals new facts. Among COVID-19 patients who have been admitted in hospitals, 31 per cent are aged above 65 and people aged between 45 and 64 account for 36 per cent and the rest of the patients are below 40.

Watch Video:

An almost equal proportion of people from all age groups are being infected in the United States.

In India, 33 per cent of all cases are aged below 40. In China, the rate is 29 per cent and in Italy, it is 22 per cent.

The statistics clearly show young people are equally vulnerable to the infection but the gulf becomes visible while taking a look at the fatality rate.

Also Read: 50 new cases of coronavirus detected every hour, 1 death every 10 minutes in Iran

Among the people above 80, the fatality rate is almost 15 per cent which is three times higher than the global average.

It falls to 3.6 per cent for people aged between 60 and 69 and for people between ages 10 and 39, the fatality rate is 0.2 per cent.

It means that while young people are equally vulnerable to the infection, they have a much higher chance of recovery.

The South Korean Church group at the centre of the outbreak comprised mostly of women in their 20s and 30s while in Italy having the second oldest population worsened the situation.

So young people also need to be careful, they could be carriers and may very well end up infecting their family while their fatality rate maybe low, getting infected still means a trip to the hospital.