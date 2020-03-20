Trump pitches for fast-tracking anti-malarials to treat coronavirus; FDA on defensive

US President Donald Trump said his administration will be fast-tracking anti-malarial drugs for use as a treatment against the coronavirus.

"We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA has been so great," Trump said.

The president called on the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) to streamline its regulatory approval process.

"We have to remove every barrier," Trump said, adding, "It could be a game-changer or maybe not."

However, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said: "If there is an experimental drug that is potentially available, a doctor could ask for that drug to be used in a patient. We have criteria for that and very speedy approval for that."

"As an example, many Americans have read studies and heard media reports about this drug chloroquine, which is an anti-malarial drug," the FDA chief added.

"That's a drug that the president directed us to take a closer look at, as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done to actually see if that benefits patients."

Although tests had begun in Seattle on finding a vaccine to fight coronavirus but there is still now clear direction on finding a solution.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine which are the synthetic forms of quinine has been used to treat malaria in many cases.

However, several experts have said more research is needed on finding a creditable solution.