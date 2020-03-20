Iran: 50 new cases of coronavirus detected every hour, 1 death every 10 minutes

The death toll in Iran due to coronavirus rose to 1,284 with the country reporting 149 new deaths on Thursday.

Amid the rising cases, Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said: "50 new cases of infection are detected every hour and one death recorded every 10 minutes."

A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in Iran.

The health ministry spokesman, however, added that "the number of infections has decreased because people have followed our guidelines, while appealing citizens to "make a conscious decision concerning travel, days out and family visits during Nowruz."

Iran had earlier announced it would free "around 10,000 prisoners" as an amnesty to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year holiday.

Iran hasn't imposed quarantine measures so far but has only asked its citizens not to travel even as former health ministers urged President Hassan Rouhan to "strictly bar unnecessary movement and travel between provinces" as the number of virus cases continue to mount in the country.