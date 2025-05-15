Published: May 15, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 15:29 IST

Story highlights During the press conference in Ankara, the Ukrainian leader said that Ukraine will send a delegation for talks in Istanbul headed by its defence minister. World

Ahead of ceasefire talks in Turkey’s Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference in Ankara on Thursday (May 15), said that Moscow failed to show any willingness to engage in negotiations to end the war. He added that other nations should put more political and economic pressure on Russia and impose further sanctions.

“Russia does not feel that it needs to end [the war], which means there is not enough political, economic and other pressure on the Russian Federation,” he said.

“And so we ask, if there is no ceasefire, if there are no serious decisions … we ask for appropriate sanctions.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to travel to Turkey for the talks. CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, that Zelensky has decided against flying for the talks in Istanbul after Putin decided to skip the meeting.

Zelensky said he expects more sanctions on Russia if Putin does not take steps to end the three-year-long war.

US President Donald Trump and several European nations had threatened Moscow with fresh sanctions if it did not agree to the US-backed proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

“Ukraine was moving towards a format that could bring us all a little closer to ending the war. But this cannot be unilateral, only from one side. And pressure cannot be one-sided. That is why we really want to see a (pressure) against Russia and Putin. Sanctions from Europe, the United States, and other countries. At least sanctions,” Zelensky said on Thursday.

