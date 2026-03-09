/Norwegian police release images of suspect in explosion outside US Embassy in Oslo

Police in Norway have released surveillance images of a suspect linked to an explosion outside the Embassy of the US in Oslo, the Norwegian capital, as investigators continue probing the incident that occurred early Sunday (March 8). Authorities said two heavily pixelated images captured by security cameras show an unidentified individual with their face concealed. The person appears to be dressed in dark clothing and carrying a backpack near the entrance of the embassy building.

According to police, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that had been placed at the entrance of the embassy. The explosion resulted in minor structural damage, including shattered glass and cracks in a glass door, but no injuries were reported. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that it remains possible the incident could be linked to terrorism, although the attacker’s motive has not yet been determined.

Investigators are also examining a video that was reportedly uploaded to Google Maps around the time of the explosion. Norwegian media reported that the now-deleted video featured Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated last month during joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran. Police described the case as a high-priority investigation. Search teams have deployed dogs, drones and helicopters to examine the area around the embassy and gather further evidence.

Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance, asking anyone with information about the suspect or anyone who noticed unusual activity near the embassy between midnight and 02:00 local time on Sunday to contact police. Emergency services were first dispatched to the embassy in the Morgedalsvegen district at around 01:00 local time after reports of the blast.