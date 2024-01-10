Norway’s Parliament approves deep-sea mineral exploration, ignites environmental debate

In a momentous decision, Norway's parliament, the Storting has given its nod to a government initiative allowing Arctic seabed mineral exploration.

This sets the course for mining exploration into parts of its seabed, including a sprawling 280,000-square-kilometre expanse, predominantly located in the icy depths of the Arctic. Despite opposition, the plan received 80 affirmative votes and only 20 dissenting voices.

Norway takes a step towards becoming a significant mineral producer

With this, Norway, a leader in oil and gas production in Western Europe, ventures into the uncharted realms of ocean floor mining — which can potentially transform it into a formidable mineral producer, reports AFP.

The decision follows a comprehensive report unveiled by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, which in 2023, identified resources nestled beneath the ocean's surface—riches encompassing minerals such as copper, zinc, and cobalt.

Championed by a Labour-led coalition minority government, in a bid to lead the green transition, this ambitious proposal advocates the exploration of the Arctic seabed.

In an impassioned plea, policymakers underscored the importance of these minerals in developing fuel cells, solar panels, electric cars, and mobile technology.

Also read | Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs passes away after long illness

Dissenting voices

Yet, this stride into the deep sea has provoked disquiet among environmentalists and scientists who warn that the venture threatens marine ecosystems. They caution that disruptive noise may also affect the ocean's carbon absorption capacity and that the tranquillity of marine life will be severely affected.

Countries like France and the UK have sounded the clarion call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining. In response to the concerns, the Norwegian plan asserts that each step will be taken keeping in mind "environmental considerations." However, organisations like Norway's Institute of Marine Research and the Norwegian Polar Institute have pointed out that there exists a lack of essential knowledge to assess the environmental impact of deep sea mining.