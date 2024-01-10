LIVE TV
Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs passes away after long illness

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:54 AM IST


During a New Year's Eve party at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump had previously spoken of his mother-in-law's illness. Describing the situation as "a very tough one," he had said that Knavs was "very ill" and that Melania was skipping the party to be with her mother in a hospital in Miami. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

In her statement on X, former first lady Melania Trump said, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija"

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former United States first lady Melania Trump, has died aged 78. 

On Tuesday night, taking to X, Melania Trump confirmed Knavs' death, and said that her mother was a "strong woman".

'Grace, warmth and dignity'

As per an ABC News report, Knavs died in Florida on Tuesday after a long health battle.

In her statement on X, the former first lady said, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija."

She said that her mother carried herself with "grace, warmth, and dignity."

"She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honour and love her legacy," she added.

Long illness

As per a Newsweek report, during a New Year's Eve party at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump had previously spoken of his mother-in-law's illness. Describing the situation as "a very tough one," he had said that Knavs was "very ill" and that Melania was skipping the party to be with her mother in a hospital in Miami.

During Trump's presidency, his in-laws Viktor and Amalija Knavs spent time living in the upper floors of the White House, reports CBS News. The duo became US citizens during Trump's presidency and shared a very close relationship with him and their grandson, Barron Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

