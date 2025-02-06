North Korea has released a revised map that omits South Korea's territory, instead using a term that signifies a significant policy shift: viewing the South as a distinct and adversarial nation, Eurasia Review reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged last year to amend the constitution to declare South Korea the “primary and immutable enemy,” abandoning the established notion of the South being a partner in reconciliation and reunification. Kim added that he no longer saw South Koreans as the same ethnic people.

However, due to lack of official reports or announcement, it remains unclear whether North Korea has formally amended its constitution.

Map refers South Korea as "Hanguk"

A recently surfaced map from North Korea suggests a significant shift in the country's stance towards South Korea. The map, dated April 2024, refers to South Korea as "Hanguk", implying recognition of it as a separate nation.

This marks a departure from North Korea's previous terminology, "Namjoson", which implied South Korea was part of a unified Korea. The change comes after Kim Jong-un's announcement in 2023, indicating a potential shift in North Korea's reunification policy.

While the map's authenticity is unverified, a Seoul-based North Korean defector believes it to be genuine.

The new map also leaves South Korean territory blank, in contrast to the 2012 and 2018 editions, which included details of administrative divisions for the South.

Previous versions of the map included notable geographical details about South Korea, such as its southernmost and easternmost points, as well as the dimensions of the Korean Peninsula. However, these details have been completely removed from the latest version of the map.

