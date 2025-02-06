Soon after US President Donald Trump took office, he and his administration took several stringent measures against various old policies, defying legal limits.

Advertisment

However, other US presidents have occasionally claimed a constitutional right to bypass particular rights. But, Trump, in his opening weeks, blew through apparent legal limits.

Although some of Trump's actions have prompted legal challenges, his administration may be betting on rulings in its favour with a Republican-appointed Supreme Court supermajority.

Also read: 'No US soldiers needed': Trump restates his take over plan, says Israel would handover Gaza after fighting

Advertisment

Here are some of the Trump administration's law-defying examples:

TikTok ban

The Trump administration ordered the Justice Department not to enforce a ban on TikTok for 75 days. It further asked them to notify the app and its business partners that defying the law is no criminal offence.

Advertisment

It could be violating the law barring TikTok from operating in the US unless and until its Chinese owner sells it.

Foreign aid freeze

The administration gave a blanket order to pause US-funded programmes and temporarily freeze most foreign aid.

As the longer it lasts, blocking congressionally approved spending comes into greater tension with Impoundment Control Act, The New York Times reported.

Also read: US lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek; Americans could face 20 years in prison or $1 mn fine for downloading app

US Agency for International Development

Trump moved to dismantle the USAID and turn its functions into the US State Department, as it also made Secretary of State Marco Rubio its acting director.

It could be violating a law in which Congress created USAID and structured it as a stand-alone entity.

Inspectors General

The Trump administration fired 17 inspectors general, including the watchdog officials who hunt for waste, fraud, abuse, and illegality in government agencies.

It might violate the law that states presidents have to give Congress 30 days’ notice and a written “substantive rationale, including detailed and case-specific reasons” before any such dismissal.

Also read: Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Domestic grants freeze

The Office of Management and Budget ordered agencies to carry out a blanket temporary freeze of up to $3 trillion in domestic grants and other government spending.

Following this, the freeze was temporarily blocked by two courts after plaintiffs raised challenges, including provisions in the Administrative Procedure Act and First Amendment rights.

National Labor Relations Board

Trump summarily fired a Democratic member of the independent agency before her term was up, hammering the board by leaving it without a quorum.

It violated the law, which states that presidents may only remove board members "upon notice and hearing, for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office, but for no other cause.”

Also read: Trump admin places USAID global staff on leave, orders them to return home

Federal prosecutors

Trump fired prosecutors involved in the cases against him or the January 6 riots.

It could violate the law stating civil service job protections against arbitrarily firing federal workers without a reasonable cause and without holding hearings before the Merit System Protection Board.

Birthright citizenship

The Trump administration declared that the constitution's 14th Amendment will no longer be interpreted as granting citizenship to babies born on US soil to undocumented parents or visitors.

It could be violating the longstanding understanding that the 14th Amendment does grant citizenship to such infants. The federal judge on Tuesday barred agencies from following this order as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)