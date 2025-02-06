US Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to curb China’s influence in artificial intelligence. If passed, the law would impose severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both, for individuals who knowingly download Chinese-developed AI models like DeepSeek.

The measure signals escalating tensions between the U.S. and China as both nations race for AI dominance.

Aim of the bill

The bill, filed last week, aims to ban US persons from advancing AI capabilities tied to China, including the rising star in AI, DeepSeek.

Harvard AI research fellow Ben Brooks claimed that the measure stands out as “the most aggressive legislative action on AI to date," as quoted by the report.

What does the US Senator say?

Hawley, in a statement, said, “Every dollar and gig of data that flows into Chinese AI are dollars and data that will ultimately be used against the United States. America cannot afford to empower our greatest adversary at the expense of our own strength. Ensuring American economic superiority means cutting China off from American ingenuity and halting the subsidisation of CCP innovation.”

Hawley also described DeepSeek as “a data-harvesting, low-cost AI model that sparked international concern and sent American technology stocks plummeting.”

Will the bill be passed?

While the bill's future is uncertain as it was tabled shortly after its introduction, its existence signals the growing urgency in Congress to address the security and economic concerns surrounding AI technologies.

Though Hawley’s bill may not pass in its current form, the introduction of the bill indicates that Congress could bring forward more AI restrictions in the coming months. Whether or not DeepSeek will be formally banned, the debate over China’s role in AI is far from over.

