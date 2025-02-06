Once again putting light on the Washington DC plane crash, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 6) that the crew in the control tower at the airport were "understaffed" and promised to "cut the old system loose" and make a great new system.

Trump arrived at the Capitol for the National Prayer Breakfast with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

While talking about the Washington, DC, plane crash, which happened last week, Trump reiterated to have better control and equipment.

"We should have better control, better equipment—we have to find out what exactly happened. It should have never happened. We have to sit down and have a better computerized system," he said.

He said the odds of two things colliding in space are so small that "we should have had proper controls in place."

Stressing that the crew in the control tower at the airport was understaffed, Trump said, "I guess the helicopter was too high, but we'll find out what happened."

"Let's make a great system, they used 39 different companies, which may add many complex. We need only one company and one set system," the US president added.

He vowed to cut the old system loose and "spend less money to build a great new system."

'Reminds me of assassination attempt'

Trump said that the deadly plane crash tragedy reminds him of the attempt on his life last July, when a shooter fired on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and struck his ear.

He then talked for a while about the assassination attempt before returning to the deadly crash.

The US president said the incident has reminded him that one could never know when their time would come.

"I feel even stronger," Trump said of his belief, saying that God was involved in such events.

He began his remarks by saying, "Very beautiful", adding that the US is starting to do very well again. "It's happening fast, a little faster than people thought."

He said that the US will be celebrating its 250th anniversary in July next year, adding that he intends to honour the nation's heroes and celebrate by signing an executive order for the creation of a new national park.

What is National Prayer Breakfast?

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event, held on the first Thursday in February. It goes back to 1953 when President Dwight D Eisenhower was invited to join a prayer circle founded by Christian minister Abraham Vereide.

It has become one of the most important political events in Washington. It is a tradition for the US president to speak on the occasion.

In past years, thousands of members of the American political establishment have met for a morning of eggs, coffee, and prayer.

However, this year it is being hosted by Congress inside the Capitol.

"An opportunity for Members of Congress to pray collectively for our nation, the President of the United States, and other national and international leaders in the spirit of love and reconciliation as Jesus of Nazareth taught 2,000 years ago," the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation website states.

(With inputs from agencies)