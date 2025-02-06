The protesters gathered all across the US to protest President Donald Trump's administration's actions, from his immigration crackdown to the taking away of transgender rights and proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators were protesting in 50 states across the country on Wednesday. They were seen taking part in the 50501 Movement.

The 50501 Movement, as it is being called, refers to "50 protests in 50 states on one day."

The protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond waved signs criticising President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

What is the 50501 movement?

The movement is a grassroots initiative mobilising mass protests against US President Trump's policies.

The organisers of the movement included moderators of the 50501 movement. They also collaborated with Political Revolution, a PAC and volunteer-based activist group that emerged following Senator Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign.

The 50501 Movement and Political Revolution, in a joint press release, called for the removal or resignation of Trump, investigations into his appointees, including Elon Musk, repeal of “oppressive” executive orders, and the restoration of frameworks for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Our goal is to unite the American people against our common enemy: the Trump administration, anyone involved in dismantling our democracy, and anyone who wishes to divide us by our differences instead of unite us by what makes us American," the joint press release read.

What is happening at the protest?

The organisers of the protest described the movement as a "decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic, destructive, and, in many cases, illegal actions being undertaken by the Trump administration and his plutocrats."

Margaret Wilmeth, a protester from Ohio, said she is appalled by democracy's changes in the last, specifically two weeks, but it started a long time ago.

“So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance," she said.

A crowd of hundreds of people were gathered outside the state capital in Lansing, Michigan, in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk’s access to Treasury Department data was especially concerning.

“If we don’t stop it and get Congress to do something, it’s an attack on democracy,” Miglietti said.

Another protester was seen slamming Musk's DOGE. "DOGE is not legit,” read one poster on the state Capitol steps in Jefferson City, Missouri. “Why does Elon have your Social Security info???”

(With inputs from agencies)