North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have 'insomnia, alcohol dependency': South Korea's spy agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be facing a sleep disorder while his alcohol and nicotine dependency might be worsening, reported Bloomberg citing South Korea's spy agency National Intelligence Service (NIS). The NIS briefed South Korean lawmakers about the intense collection of overseas medical information by North Korea, specifically related to insomnia, including details about medications like Zolpidem used to treat it.

Yoo Sang-bum, a lawmaker from South Korea's ruling People Power Party and executive secretary of the parliamentary intelligence committee, shared further information from the NIS briefing mentioning that North Korea has recently imported significant quantities of Marlboro and Dunhill cigarettes, along with high-end snacks typically consumed with alcohol.

Additionally, artificial intelligence analysis suggests that Kim Jong-un's weight is estimated to exceed 140kg, the report said quoting Yoo who added that the situation for ordinary North Koreans has worsened, characterized by growing food shortages and a surge in grain prices to the highest level since Kim Jong-un assumed power.

Yoo also highlighted an increase in crimes, suicides, and deaths due to starvation in the country.

The NIS informed lawmakers that Kim Jong-un likely observed a failed satellite launch on Wednesday morning, which inadvertently triggered a false emergency alert from the Seoul government, causing panic among the public. Kim Jong-un leading unhealthy life, claims reports Kim Jong Un, has been reportedly leading an unhealthy lifestyle, with a particular focus on indulging in fine spirits and wines. Recent reports suggest that the supreme leader, who recently turned 39, has been out of the public eye for an extended period, leading to speculation about his health issues.

According to a Mirror report in January this year, Kim Jong Un was said to be experiencing a mid-life crisis with deep concerns about his well-being. Dr. Choi Jinwook, a North Korean academic based in Seoul, stated that as Kim Jong Un approaches the age of 40, he is facing increasing anxieties about his personal health and safety. Jinwook said Kim engages in heavy drinking sessions that sometimes lead to tears, highlighting feelings of loneliness and immense pressure.

Concerned about leaks regarding his health, he reportedly travels with his own personal toilet during rare trips abroad to prevent potential espionage through the examination of his waste, as reported by the Mirror. Kim Jong-un is known for maintaining a secretive private life, but he made a public appearance last year, holding his daughter's hands during her debut appearance.