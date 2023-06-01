Tragedy in India's Haryana: Minor girl strangulates younger brother as she felt parents loved him more

In Ballabhgarh town in the Indian state of Haryana, a distressing incident unfolded as a 15-year-old girl took the life of her 12-year-old brother motivated by her belief that her parents loved her brother more than her.

Upon their return from work on Tuesday evening, the parents were taken aback when they discovered their son lying motionless beneath a sheet.

Initially, they tried to awaken him, but their efforts were in vain. With a heavy heart, they removed the sheet, only to confront the horrifying reality that their son had been strangled to death.

The mother, in despair, shared that only her elder daughter had been present inside the house during the incident, as per media reports.

Alerted about the distressing occurrence, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and launched a thorough investigation.

Through questioning, the authorities learned that the young girl and her brother had been staying with their grandparents in Uttar Pradesh and had recently returned to Ballabhgarh to spend their summer vacation with their parents.

The police verified that the girl held the belief that her parents displayed a preference for her brother.

According to the police, the family had provided a mobile phone to their son. On the day of the incident, while engrossed in playing a game on the phone, her brother declined her request to borrow it.

Consumed by anger, she tragically resorted to strangling him.

At present, the police are making preparations to present the girl before the juvenile justice board for further legal proceedings.