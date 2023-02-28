North Korean leader Kim holds rare meeting on agriculture amid reports of food shortage in country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Monday (February 27), opened a key political conference addressing agriculture where he urged the officials to devise a “fundamental transformation” for production in the sector, said the state media reports. The conference suggests that the country’s food shortage is worsening.

Kim also highlighted the importance of stable agricultural production while addressing the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), reported, the state news agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). According to the media report, the North Korean leader also said that reaching grain production targets should be the top priority.

The high-level meeting with senior party officials of the ruling WPK which began on Sunday reviewed the last year’s work on state goals, reported the KCNA, as per the Associated Press. The state media also said that the plenary meeting will also identify immediate and important tasks on issues related to agriculture and economic development.

However, the KCNA report did not elaborate on the kind of measures which will be implemented but the North Korean leader has said that they need to take place in the next few years. According to experts on the subject, North Korea is currently reliant on collective farming which typically includes a number of small farmers producing crops with joint labour, reported Reuters.

Multiple reports from the South Korean media have alleged that people in North Korea have died of hunger, however not only are they unconfirmed but experts also believe that there is no indication of mass deaths or famine in Pyongyang. While the extent of food shortages in North Korea remains unclear, a United States-based website 38 North project says that food insecurity has been the worst in the country since the widespread famine hit the country in the 1990s.

Additionally, Pyongyang’s pursuit of self-sufficiency has meant that almost all the grain is produced domestically which has left the country vulnerable, said the 38 North project, reported Reuters. Last week, North Korea’s official newspaper said that relying on external aid to cope with food shortages equals taking “poisoned candy”. This comes as the country finds itself amid mounting international sanctions and supply shortages due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

