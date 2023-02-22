Even as the nation reels from hunger, North Korean state paper calls outside aid 'poisoned candy'

On Wednesday, North Korea's official newspaper said that relying on external aid to cope with food shortages equals taking "poisoned candy". Amid deepening hardships stemming from international sanctions and supply shortages thanks to coronavirus restrictions, ruling Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun urged for a model of self-reliance. In recent years, Pyongyang has suffered from a food shortage. Natural disasters like typhoons and floods, along with international sanctions imposed on the nation due to its nuclear and missile programmes, and a sharp decrease in North Korea's trade with China amid the coronavirus lockdown and the following pandemic restrictions have all added to the nation's troubles.

The state paper, as per Reuters, warned against availing economic aid from "imperialists" and said that they use the help as a "trap to plunder and subjugate" recipient countries and interfere with their internal politics.

"It is a mistake to try to boost the economy by accepting and eating this poisoned candy," it added.

The article comes at a time when, as per reports, over the past two years, around 700 inmates at three countryside prisons in North Korea's Kaechon have died from diseases and famine.

Neighbour South Korea's unification ministry, as per Reuters, declined to comment on the report but said that in recent days there has been an increase in deaths due to starvation in some North Korean provinces. As per South Korean estimates, last year North Korea's crop production at approximately 4.5 million tonnes dropped around 3.8 per cent in comparison to 2021.

