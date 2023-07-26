North Korea to host high-level Russian, Chinese officials in historic post-pandemic visit

North Korea is set to welcome Russia's defence minister and a high-level Chinese delegation to Pyongyang this week for celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

The armistice, signed on July 27, 1953, marked the end of open hostilities in the conflict and is known as Victory Day in North Korea.

This year's celebrations are expected to be grand, with satellite imagery suggesting preparations for a large-scale military parade, a typical feature of such occasions.

What makes this event noteworthy is the participation of Chinese and Russian officials, indicating a potential shift in North Korea's strict COVID-19 border restrictions.

A historic visit amidst pandemic precautions

Since early 2020, North Korea has implemented a stringent self-imposed COVID-19 blockade, preventing even its own nationals from entering the country. However, this year's celebrations mark a new turn as a military delegation from Russia, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, will visit Pyongyang to extend congratulations. Additionally, a Chinese delegation, led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong, will also be in attendance. This marks the first known visit by any foreign delegation to North Korea since the start of the pandemic.

Russia's enduring ties and potential military cooperation

Russia has been a long-standing ally of Pyongyang and has maintained friendly relations with North Korea. Leader Kim Jong Un has been vocal in supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including allegedly supplying rockets and missiles. The visit by the Russian delegation is expected to strengthen military ties between the two countries, potentially leading to further cooperation in areas such as artillery support or reconnaissance satellites and nuclear submarines.

China's role and anticipated easing of Covid restrictions

As a close neighbour and ally, China plays a crucial role in North Korea's affairs. The Chinese delegation's attendance at the celebrations underscores the strong ties between the two nations. After the event, it is anticipated that North Korea may ease its COVID-19 restrictions while bolstering military cooperation with both Moscow and Beijing.

Seoul and Washington vigilant amidst ongoing tensions

South Korean and US intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation in Pyongyang as the nation prepares for the anniversary celebrations. The presence of "people and equipment" in the capital has drawn attention, particularly with the ongoing tensions between North Korea and the United States. Recent ballistic missile launches and a failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite have added to the region's instability.

The visit of the Chinese and Russian delegations could hold broader implications for regional diplomacy. Amidst stalled talks between Pyongyang and Seoul, and Kim Jong Un's calls for advancing weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons, the interactions during the celebrations could influence the geopolitical landscape.

North Korea's commemoration of the Korean War armistice with the presence of high-level Russian and Chinese officials marks a significant development in the post-pandemic era. The potential easing of COVID-19 restrictions and increased military cooperation with Russia and China could have far-reaching consequences for the region's stability and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies)