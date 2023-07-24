UN communicating with North Korea over detained American soldier Travis King

United Nations (UN) Command's deputy commander Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison said on Monday (July 24) that the command started conversations with North Korea over detained American soldier Private Travis King, who ran into the North last week across the Koreas’ heavily armed border. Lieutenant General Harrison said the process started through communications lines set up at the Joint Security Area between the Koreas under the armistice agreement.

Harrison said the well-being of King remained the command's primary concern. The deputy commander added that he remained optimistic but pointed out that there was no way to know how the conversation with North Korea would proceed.

Harrison's remarks came two days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington had spoken to Pyongyang regarding the detention of King.

King, who was serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border.

North Korea ignoring US requests about King

Previously, American officials said that North Korea was ignoring their requests for information about him. And according to a report by the news agency Associated Press, analysts said that North Korea may wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about King to maximize leverage and add urgency to Washington's efforts to secure his release.

Some said that Pyongyang may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the US cutting back its military activities with South Korea. There are also concerns that King might be used as a propaganda tool. The North Korean state media has remained silent about King.

The American soldier has already served detention in South Korea on charges of assault and damaging public property. He was due to fly back to his home base in Texas last week to face disciplinary action.

