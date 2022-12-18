North Korea fired 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards Japan Sea: South Korea

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, claims the South Korean military.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As per AFP, the Sunday launch follows North Korean testing of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", which the nation's state media described as a crucial test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system", which as per experts will allow for the quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles.

Reuters reports that in the Sunday test as per Japan's public broadcaster NHK the ballistic missile landed just outside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

2022 saw North Korea fire an unprecedented number of missiles, including the firing of its most advanced ICBM.

The high number of tests comes even as international sanctions on North Korea decry the nation's weapons programme.

In spite of the heavy sanctions, Pyongyang has reportedly built up an arsenal of liquid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

As per AFP, Kim has prioritised the development of solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles, as the leader revealed his aim for Pyongyang to become an "irreversible" nuclear state, with the world's most powerful nuclear force.

(With inputs from agencies)

