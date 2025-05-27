North Korea arrests 4 over failed warship launch, evidence covered with tarpaulin to save Kim from embarrassment

North Korea has arrested four people a week after failed launch of its newest warship. This comes after Kim Jong-Un last week called the failed launch "a criminal act" and vowed to punish those responsible.



A report from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that those arrested were "greatly responsible for the occurrence of the serious accident." The four arrested people included Ri Hyong Son, vice department director of the Munitions Industry Department, Kang Jong Chol, chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard where the accident occurred, Han Kyong Hak, head of the hull construction workshop, and Kim Yong Hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs.



KCNA also reported that an "underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom", calling the extent of the damage "not serious". However, satellite images on multiple international news websites showed warship covered in blue tarps at the launch site.

KCNA in a rare admission of failure had earlier said that the malfunction in the launch mechanism caused 5,000-ton destroyer to slide prematurely into the water, crushing parts of the hull and leaving the bow stranded on the shipway.

South Korea’s Lee said the damaged ship was believed to have capabilities similar to those of North Korea’s first destroyer, the Choe Hyon-ho, which was unveiled late last month in what Kim called a “breakthrough” in modernizing his naval forces.

A 5,000-ton pride of North Korea’s navy dramatically tipped over during its ceremonial launch and collapsed onto its side while KIm Jong-Un watched over. Here's the video