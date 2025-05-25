LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 12:40 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:40 IST
North Korea: Kim Jong Un vows to punish errant officials, satellite images show damaged vessel
Videos May 25, 2025, 12:40 IST

Days after an accident marred the launch of North Korea's second 5,000-ton destroyer, North Korea has detained three shipyard officials in connection with the incident. Watch in for more details!

