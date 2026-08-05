/North Korea accuses Japan of becoming a 'war state' amid military buildup

North Korea on Wednesday accused Japan of turning itself into a "war state" as Tokyo continues to strengthen its military capabilities across the Pacific.

The remarks came from Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after Japan stepped up defence spending, expanded military partnerships and increased deployments on its outer islands.

A day earlier, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the country must strengthen its military with a "sense of urgency and crisis" following a new government assessment that identified China, Russia and North Korea as growing security threats.

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In a statement published by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo Jong said Pyongyang's "leadership will set up additional military options which are obviously due to Japan's transformation".

"Japan, a war criminal state, is accelerating its transformation into a war state," the statement said.

North Korea cites military drills and missile tests

Kim pointed to Japan's recent Tomahawk long-range cruise missile test and its participation in United States-led military exercises in the Philippines in May as signs of Washington's support for what she described as "dangerous military moves" in the Pacific.

She also accused Tokyo of moving "to formulate the possession of the capability for preemptive attack", adding, "We will never remain a passive onlooker to the military evolution of Japan which may pose a grave threat."

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Japan defends military build-up

Japan's Defence Ministry declined to respond directly to Kim's remarks but said the country's defence capabilities "remain bare minimum" and "are not meant to threaten other countries".

"Ours isn't the defence meant to wage wars, but to prevent new wars, strictly kept to self-defence and within the scope of our (pacifist) Constitution and international laws," the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that last week's Tomahawk missile test was Japan's first and said the country plans to acquire up to 400 Tomahawk missiles by the end of fiscal 2027.

Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula until its surrender in the Second World War in 1945, after which Korea was divided into two states along the 38th parallel. The legacy of that colonial period continues to influence relations between Japan and both North and South Korea.

Kim also warned, "If the descendants of militarism, who have inherited the genes of cunning and aggression, have seized deadly weapons in their hands, something unpleasant will happen."

Japan increased its military spending by 9.7 per cent to $62.2 billion in 2025, taking defence expenditure to 1.4 per cent of its GDP, the highest share since 1958.