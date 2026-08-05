/WI vs PAK: Pakistan win 2nd Test by 8 wickets to seal first away win in 3 years

Pakistan has clinched a rare away win in the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday (Aug 5). Led by opener Abdullah Shafique’s match-winning 160 in the first innings, a gritty 88 by captain Babar Azam, compounded by the spin threat from Sajid Khan and Ali Usman, Pakistan levelled the three-match series 1-1 with an eight-wicket win. Chasing a mere 75 in the final innings, Pakistan lost two wickets before Shafique and Babar cruised them to their first away win in three years.

Beaten by 90 runs in the first Test, Pakistan made light work of the hosts, who were already in deep trouble overnight at 103 for six in the second innings, and later got dismissed for 117 half an hour into the start of the day's play. This win gave Pakistan a share of the series similarly to their last campaign in the Caribbean in 2021, when they bounced back after losing the first Test to win the second. Like how their past two tours ended in a 1-1 finish, their last meeting in Pakistan, for two Tests in Multan in January of 2025, also finished with the same scoreline.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The second Test, however, was a personal triumph for Shafique, who was not included in the original touring party and only flown in last week as a replacement for the injured Shan Masood.



Meanwhile, this was also Pakistan's first Test victory at Queen's Park Oval since 1977, when captain Mushtaq Mohammad's all-round performance took his team to a series-levelling win in the fourth Test of a five-match series. West Indies, however, won the decider in Kingston to take that rubber 2-1.

Frontline spinners star

Pushing aside the hotly-debated omission of senior seamer Mohammad Abbas on the first morning of this Test, Pakistan prevailed with their two frontline spinners starring in the victory. Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who was not picked for the first Test, made the most of his recall with a match haul of eight for 117. Although he was not required on the final morning as the other spinner, left-arm orthodox Ali Usman, took two of the last three wickets to fall to claim four for 39 in the innings and match figures of six for 119.



West Indies were hampered by the absence of regular opening batsman Brandon King, who was unable to bat because of back spasms suffered in effecting the run-out of Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 88 the day before.



Khan had taken four for 32 to engineer the West Indies' second innings collapse late on day three; Babar, however, opted for the combination of Usman and seamer Mohammad Ali to complete the job on the fourth morning. They were aided, though, by poor shot selection from the hosts' lower order.