North and South Korea restore hotline, exchange phone call

North and South Korea restored the cross-border hotline as officials conducted their first phone call since August.

The move comes just days after Kim Jong-Un's regime tested hypersonic missile and launched a long-range cruise missile last month.

Last week North Korea had said it had launched an anti-aircraft missile. Kim had halted the inter-Korean hotline in August protesting against military drills conducted by South Korea and and US.

The reopening of the hotline ensured cross-border military communications was once again restored as Kim had earlier expressed his intention to go ahead with the service.

North Korea's state-run media KCNA urged South Korea to fulfill its "tasks" to ensure ties between the two countries are maintained and to make "positive efforts".

The US State Department welcomed the move as "an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula."

The UN Security Council had conducted a closed door meeting after North Korea tested its missiles. The move was slammed by North Korea as tensions escalated in the Korean Peninsula. North Korea said it needed to test the missiles for the country's self defence.

However, Kim said last Wednesday that he was ready to reopen the hotline with South Korea even as he kept slamming the US administration.

Kim had earlier dismissed the US offer of talks declaring it was a "petty trick" even as the Biden administration said it was ready to open diplomatic channels to ensure peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Kim had opened talks with former President Trump in 2018, however, it collapsed in Hanoi. North Korea then began testing missiles once again.

(With inputs from Agencies)



