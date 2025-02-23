Thousands of Norovirus patients are being recorded in England every day with hospitals being flooded with patients having the vomiting bug.

According to data from the National Health Service (NHS), on average, 1,160 patients a day were recorded in hospital suffering from the viral infection. This is double the number observed last year in the same period.

The virus has also been detected in the United States, highlighting it may have a possibility of spreading globally. A British Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson told The Sun that a surge of virus has been detected across the northern hemisphere. The new variant GII.17, which is increasingly spreading, has increased the chances of infections as people are only partially immune to it.

Since December last year, outbreaks have been recorded in the UK, Ireland, other European countries and the US. Public health officials have urged people to ensure strict hygiene measures, wash hands regularly and stay at home if experiencing symptoms.

Suspected Norovirus outbreak on British cruise ship

In a recent suspected case of Norovirus outbreak on a British cruise ship, ‘a large number’ of passengers were “dropping like flies” due to the illness.

According to a report citing a passenger, “People have been dropping like flies, throwing up in restaurants, on decks, outside cabins.”

Reportedly, the ship’s captain announced the outbreak on Thursday (Feb 20) and assured that staff will “do their best” to prevent the spread of the virus.

P&O Cruises, the company which owned the ship, also offered a full refund to the guests who could not participate in shore activities due to their sickness.

What is Norovirus?

According to NHS, Norovirus or winter vomiting bug is a stomach bug that can result in diarrhoea and vomiting. It can be very unpleasant but usually gets better in about two days.

Common symptoms, which usually start suddenly, may include vomiting, diarrhoea, and feeling sick. Patients may also experience a high temperature, headache, stomach ache, body ache and pains.

What to do if you get infected?

If you are suffering from a viral infection, stay at home and get plenty of rest. Drink a lot of fluids including water and eat when feel able to. Avoid spicy or fatty foods and take paracetamol if needed. Consult a doctor in case you have weak immunity, other health conditions, or experience dehydration.

