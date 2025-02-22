A newly identified bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, has been found in China, raising concerns about potential transmission to humans. The discovery was made by a team of virologists led by Shi Zhengli (Batwoman), a scientist known for her research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute. The findings were reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Advertisment

The study indicates that HKU5-CoV-2 belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) virus. Researchers found that HKU5-CoV-2 can bind to human ACE2 receptors, a characteristic shared with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The ability to interact with these receptors suggests a potential for human infection.

During laboratory tests, HKU5-CoV-2 was able to infect human cell cultures in mini-organ models. The study, cited by Newsweek, highlights the possibility of spillover from bats to humans, either directly or through intermediate hosts. However, researchers stated that further investigation is required to determine the likelihood of such an event.

The research team noted that HKU5-CoV-2 demonstrated better adaptation to human ACE2 receptors than lineage 1 HKU5-CoV. The study concluded that this distinct lineage of bat coronaviruses has zoonotic potential but stopped short of confirming its ability to cause disease in humans.

Advertisment

Also read: Another year, another pandemic? China discovers new bat coronavirus that poses risks to humans

Experts Caution Against Overstating Pandemic Risk

Following the publication of the study, some experts have urged caution in interpreting the findings. Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, stated that concerns over a new pandemic may be overstated. He pointed out that global immunity to SARS-like viruses is now higher than it was before the COVID-19 outbreak, which could reduce the risk of widespread transmission.

Advertisment

Additionally, the study noted that HKU5-CoV-2 has a lower binding affinity to human ACE2 compared to SARS-CoV-2, along with other factors that may limit human adaptation. Researchers stated that while vigilance is necessary, the risk of the virus emerging in human populations should not be exaggerated.