/No tourist visa under Trump if your goal is to give birth in US for citizenship. Details here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 22:36 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

In a social media post, the US embassy in India said the US will not process visa applications if there is any indication the tourist intends to give birth on American soil.

The Donald Trump administration has announced that it will deny tourist visa applications if the individual’s primary purpose of travel is believed to be giving birth in the country to obtain US citizenship for the child. In a social media post, the US embassy in India said the US will not process visa applications if there is any indication the tourist intends to give birth on American soil.

“US consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," the X post said.

“It is unacceptable for foreign parents to use a US tourist visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for the child, which also could result in American taxpayers paying the medical care costs," the State Department said earlier this year. Under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, anyone born on US soil is automatically granted citizenship, regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

