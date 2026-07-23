/'No strategic gains': Iran says US war backfired, slams Europe's role

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has claimed that the United States achieved no “strategic gains” from its military campaign against Iran, while accusing some European countries of endangering regional and global security by supporting Washington’s actions.

In a post on X on Wednesday (July 22), Gharibabadi said he presented Iran’s position on the conflict during a meeting with 25 European ambassadors and chargés d’affaires in Tehran.

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“I reminded them that in the 40-day war, we imposed a severe defeat on the aggressors. In this new round of military aggression as well, we will resolutely defend our homeland and national interests,” he wrote.

Gharibabadi argued that the military confrontations had failed to deliver any meaningful outcome for the United States.

“These wars have created no strategic gains for America and only endanger regional and global peace and security,” he said. He added that Europe was expected to uphold the United Nations Charter and international law by condemning acts of aggression.

The Iranian official said some European countries, including Spain, had adopted what he described as “principled positions” during the conflict. However, he criticised European states that allowed the US to launch attacks on Iran from their territory, describing them as “among the aggressors”.

Gharibabadi also urged European governments to take a more independent diplomatic role, saying the continent should act as “the driving force of diplomacy, not a follower of the aggressor’s power”.