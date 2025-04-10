US President Donald Trump has once again raised concerns over "illegal aliens" living in America. This time, he has used one of his sharp moves "halting federal funding", to crack down on the sanctuary cities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that these "Sanctuary cities" protect the criminals and not the victims.

"They are disgracing our country and are being mocked all over the world," he stressed in his post.

Further, the US president warned that he is working on papers to withhold all federal funding for any city or state that allows these death traps to exist.

What are sanctuary cities?

Sanctuary cities typically refer to states, counties, or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies' efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

There are about a dozen states and hundreds of cities across the US that consider themselves "sanctuaries" for undocumented immigrants.

Initially, the local government in the US began adopting sanctuary policies in the 1980s when churches offered refuge to people fleeing civil war in El Salvador.

However, this has gained more attention over the last decade as immigration has become a bigger concern for voters.

Now, after Trump got back to the Oval Office, he and his allies have promised to crackdown on illegal immigrants. The officials have made clear that some of the cities that have embraced sanctuary policies would be targeted for enforcement actions.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions aren’t going to stop what we’re going to do,” Thomas D. Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” said in an interview with NewsNation in December.

Earlier on Wednesday, Head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons said that he would like the agency to implement a system of trucks that would round up immigrants for deportation in a system similar to how Amazon truck delivers packages across US cities.

Stressing that the US should start treating this like a business, Lyons said that he wants to see a deportation process "like (Amazon) Prime, but with human beings."

“We need to get better at treating this like a business,” the Acting ICE Director said.

(With inputs from agencies)