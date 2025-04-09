Head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons on Wednesday (April 9) said that he would like the agency to implement a system of trucks that would round up immigrants for deportation in a system similar to how Amazon truck delivers packages across US cities.

Advertisment

Stressing that the US should start treating this like a business, Lyons said that he wants to see a deportation process "like (Amazon) Prime, but with human beings."

“We need to get better at treating this like a business,” the Acting ICE Director said.

Also read: 'Will continue to deport monsters': Trump hails Supreme Court's ruling allowing cartel deportations under 'Alien Enemies Act'

Advertisment

Lyons was speaking at the 2025 Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center and was one of a series of Trump administration speakers. Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar”, and Kristi Noem, the secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, were also there.

These speakers praised Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans.

Lyons also pointed at new technology being potentially implemented in the deportation process. He hoped that the agency could utilise artificial intelligence to “free up bed space” and “fill up airplanes”, allowing Ice to deport immigrants at a quicker pace.

Advertisment

Also read: Why Indian students in Trump's US facing deportation: 'Drunk driving, shoplifting, speeding'

Further, Noem vowed to expand its use to more efficiently deport immigrants.

She also called the Alien Enemies Act "amazing".

While, Homan said "That is a law enacted by Congress, and we are using that", adding that it "bothers him" when judges attempt to prevent him from using the act.

“Let the badge and guns do the badge-and-gun stuff. Everything else, let’s contract out,” Homan said.

Also read: MEA says 682 Indians deported from US since January, majority had attempted to enter illegally

Homan said that family detention is still "on the table" as a policy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump hailed the Supreme Court's "big ruling" for clearing the way for his administration to move further with the deportation of certain immigrants under the "Alien Enemies Act".

"Thanks to the Supreme Court yesterday and today, we had a big ruling, too,” Trump said. “We had a very big ruling today, but we will continue to deport these monsters under the Alien Enemies Act.”

Also read: Alien Enemies Act: Trump says 'GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE' after US top court lifts order barring deportations

(With inputs from agencies)