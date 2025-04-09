US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's "big ruling" for clearing the way for his administration to move further with the deportation of certain immigrants under the "Alien Enemies Act".

Trump might continue to use a 1978 law to deport alleged gang members to Venezuela, the US top court said, however, it will apply certain limits to it.

The Supreme Court's ruling included deporting alleged gang members under a wartime law dating back to 1798 called the "Alien Enemies Act".

"Thanks to the Supreme Court yesterday and today, we had a big ruling, too,” Trump said. “We had a very big ruling today, but we will continue to deport these monsters under the Alien Enemies Act.”

He further took to the Truth Social, saying "Last month, we officially designated Tren de Aragua, MS-13 and the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations—and thanks to the Supreme Court yesterday... we will continue to deport these monsters under the Alien Enemies Act.”

While reacting to the order, Trump posted, "The Supreme Court has upheld the Rule of Law in our Nation by allowing a President, whoever that may be, to be able to secure our Borders and protect our families and our Country, itself. A GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!"

Trump on March 15 invoked the Aliens Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

The 18th-century law was used only when the country was at war. Trump created a buzz when he invoked the law - an aggressive and unprecedented use of presidential power.

The US officials flew 250 accused gang members to El Salvador, Trump's favourite prison.

At the El Salvador prison, the alleged criminals — including 238 members of Tren de Aragua and 23 MS-13 operatives — were met by heavily armed commandos, chained, and transferred to the infamous Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT).

