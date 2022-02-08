No honking please! Canada’s judge ‘silences’ truckers protest, brings relief to residents

In the ongoing protest in Ottawa, the truckers have been ordered to stop honking the horns. The protest has snarled up the city.

The protesters have been using loud and constant blare of truck horns in the protest to get attention. The movement has been started against the vaccine mandates in Canada.

Judge Hugh McLean has now ordered the horns to be silenced for the next 10 days.

In Monday's ruling, Justice McLean said, "Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of."

It can be seen as an interim victory to residents.

The honking by around 400 to 500 trucks had been giving sleepless nights to the local people and business owners, sparking anger.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is currently isolating himself after testing positive for coronavirus, has called the actions of the protesters an "insult to truth and memory".

Through an open letter to Trudeau on Monday, Ottawa's mayor asked for an urgent deployment of 1,800 law enforcement officers to end the "aggressive and hateful occupation".

Mayor Jim Watson wrote, "People are living in fear and terrified - and they've now been subjected to the non-stop honking of large trucks for nine days, which is tantamount to psychological warfare."

