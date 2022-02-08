Does paracetamol’s use pose any risk? Study makes the striking revelation

Paracetamol is a household name. In the era of Covid, it seems to have been used extensively. But the real question is that does it poses any risk.

Well, let’s find the answer to this query.

In a striking revelation, a study has suggested that the long-term use of paracetamol can raise the risk of heart disease and strokes in people, who are suffering with high blood pressure.

The patients who have a long-term prescription for the medicine should take the lowest effective dose for the least amount of time possible, the researchers said.

It is generally prescribed for the treatment of chronic pain.

The study, which was carried out by University of Edinburgh, has been published in the scientific journal ‘Circulation’.

It seems to be the first large randomised clinical trial to understand the effects of this medicine.

Dr Iain MacIntyre, who is consultant in clinical pharmacology and nephrology at NHS Lothian and the lead investigator of the study, said, "This is not about short-term use of paracetamol for headaches or fever, which is, of course, fine – but it does indicate a newly discovered risk for people, who take it regularly over the longer term, usually for chronic pain."

