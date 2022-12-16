'No fires': Potato shortage hits Australia, prominent grocer limits purchase transactions

This summer, Australians might have to control their cravings for fries.

A prominent grocer in Australia recently restricted the purchase of potatoes due to a severe shortage, Bloomberg reported.

Australia's second-largest grocer, Coles Group Ltd on Thursday issued a statement on its website that said that it has temporarily imposed a purchase limit of two packets of frozen fries per transaction for supply concerns.

Many believe that this year's flooding and severe heavy rainfall along Australia's east coast destroyed various household essential crops, including lettuce, and grains like wheat and fruits as well as caused shortages.

This adds to already existing pressure on Australia which is exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is because the fight has disrupted international supply networks and raised the cost of agricultural supplies causing shortages.

According to AUSVEG, Tasmania's weather made it difficult for farmers to go to the fields with machines that hinder potato seeding operations.

AUSVEG's national manager of communications said, "It’s delayed planting windows, and you can only delay the window so long before you start to lose the opportunity." He added that the effects on processed potato products will roughly last till 2023.

Australians are currently paying more for groceries amid disruption along with daily living expenses rising.

Australia's annual inflation rate lately has increased to a 32-year high in the third quarter.

