Ex deputy PM of Australia Michael McCormack falls ill after consuming Kava during visit to Pacific Islands
Michael McCormack, former deputy prime minister of Australia, became unwell after consuming some kava (a ceremonial drink in the Pacific islands) while on a diplomatic trip to Micronesia. When McCormack felt ill on Wednesday while attending formalities at the FSM Congress, he was a member of Australia's first bipartisan visit to Pacific Island countries. When given a bowl of kava (Sakau), the shadow minister for the Pacific "struggled to digest" the traditional beverage, as reported by Seven News.
Trouble is, I did stomach it! In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now and it’s been a great chance to connect with our Pacific family in FSM. 🇦🇺🇫🇲 https://t.co/Bs1QKBvtYa— Michael McCormack (@M_McCormackMP) December 15, 2022
Before needing help to get to his car, McCormack looked evidently uncomfortable putting his head in his hands. He was then taken to a hospital, where he reportedly received dehydration therapy.
On Thursday McCormack took to Twitter saying he was "feeling much better now".
"In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau," he said.
"Feeling much better now and it’s been a great chance to connect with our Pacific family in FSM."
A highlight of the bipartisan Pacific trip has been visiting Mele village. Paramount Chief Simeon Poilapa hosted important conversations & kava ceremony. Our delegation listened to locals’ experiences with Australia’s labour mobility scheme & how we can improve it for all. 🇦🇺 🇻🇺 pic.twitter.com/G39Sxzv2ZR— Michael McCormack (@M_McCormackMP) December 14, 2022
In the Pacific Islands, the root is traditionally crushed and then steeped in water to make a beverage used for ceremonial, recreational, and therapeutic purposes. Although kava is not typically used in Australia, it was introduced to communities in the Northern Territory during the 1980s as a substitute for alcohol.
