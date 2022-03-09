No fighter jets for Ukraine, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

After Poland proposed to provide MiGs to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin will continue financial support to Ukraine but it won't send any military aircraft to the country.

"Apart from that, we have to think very carefully about what we are doing, and this certainly does not include fighter jets," Olaf Scholz said.

The Kremlin had said earlier that the Polish offer to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine was "highly undesirable and a potentially dangerous scenario".

The United States had earlier rejected Poland's plan put to send its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Western countries to resolve the Polish jet offer while asking for the planes.

The German Chancellor was addressing a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the press conference, the Canadian prime minister said his country has a "strong energy sector".

"Russia has made things complicated but on the other hand made us work towards cleaner energy," Trudeau said, adding, "We want to de-escalate the conflict, we want to see an end to this conflict."

"We will be there to support Ukrainians in every way that we can, but we need to be mindful of the best way to support them," the Canadian prime minister added.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had said Poland's proposal to send the jets "into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance".

"We do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Kirby said.

(With inputs from Agencies)