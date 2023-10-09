No 'direct information' yet of link between Iran and Hamas attacks: US deputy NSA

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Monday (Oct 9) that although US believes Iran is "broadly complicit" in Hamas attacks in Israel, it does not have "direct information" linking Iran to Hamas attacks in Israel.

“What we can be quite clear about is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks for having supporting Hamas going back decades,” said Finer during ABC News's "Good Morning America" as he referred to weapons, training and financial support to Hamas.

“What we don’t have is direct information that shows Iranian involvement in ordering or planning of the attacks that took place over the last couple of days. It’s something that we’re going to keep looking at closely.”



During another appearance on "CBS Mornings," Finer said the United States will be "laser-focused" to confirm whether there were any Americans among hostages in captivity of Hamas.

Finer said that the US was ready to offer “expertise on how to address these hostage situations.”

He made a prediction that Israeli response will “continue for quite some time” and that there will be “more US steps to show support and solidarity for Israel.”

The US is Israel's biggest international backer. On Sunday. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered a US Navy aircraft carrier and accompanying warships to move to eastern Mediterranean Sea. Israel and Gaza Strip have coasts on Mediterranean Sea.

Qatar mediating between Israel and Hamas: Report

Qatar is in touch with Israel and Hamas to secure mutual release of prisoners, Reuters reported. Qatar also said that the talks were progressing positively.

"We are in constant contact with all sides at the moment. Our priorities are to end the bloodshed, release the prisoners and make sure the conflict is contained with no regional spillover," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told Reuters, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear how many Israeli women and children Hamas was ready to release in exchange of release of 36 Palestinian women and children prisoners in Israel.

Qatar has direct line of communication with Hamas and has previously helped in mediations between Israel and the Islamist group

Qatar, a tiny nation but a wealthy energy and investment powerhouse has ambitious foreign policy goals. It was under global spotlight recently after it hosted more than a year of negotiations between Iran and the US. These negotiations ultimately led to prisoner exchange between the two nations and fund releases.

(With inputs from agencies)

