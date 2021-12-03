No deaths reported due to Omicron, Delta has outcompeted all variants: WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Friday that there were no reported deaths due to the Omicron variant so far.

WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove informed that the Omicron variant had now spread to 38 countries. Kerkhove said it is still too early to understand the severity of the Omicron variant.

"Delta has outcompeted all of the other variants circulating. With Omicron, we have to see what happens," Kerkhove said.

WHO's Mike Ryan at a press conference had said earlier that the new variant doesn't mean that situation will get worse. The WHO official pressed for vaccine to be administered while saying that there is was "no need to change the vaccines" right now.

The UN health body had earlier cautioned Asia-Pacific countries over a surge in virus cases due to the newly-discovered Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Switzerland said it has decided to drop the 10-day quarantine rule for people flying in from countries where the Omicron variant has been detected.

"All countries are removed from the quarantine list as of Saturday," the government said.

The government however said tests should be conducted between the fourth and seventh day after entering Switzerland.

As the virus spread worldwide, a school in Sydney reported Omicron cases as Australia reported at least 13 cases of the new variant.

The new variant was detected even as Australia had postponed plans to reopen the country to students and skilled workers after South Africa last week announced the emergence of the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from Agencies)