No conditions on Israel for using ammunition provided, hope they do 'right things': Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday (Oct 12) that there are no conditions on Israel using the ammunition Washington has provided to the West Asian country and hoped that Israeli leadership would do the "right things". "We have not placed any conditions on the provision of this equipment. This is a professional military, led by professional leadership, and we would hope and expect that they would do the right things in the prosecution of their campaign," Austin reportedly said.

This came after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Brussels. In the wake of Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden vowed his support for Israel and termed the attacks as "terrorist assaults" by the Islamic militant group Hamas. "I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults," Biden said in a televised address from the White House after the Hamas assault.

"In my administration, support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," he said adding, "We'll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves."

Israel has been receiving military aid from the US. Both nations made an agreement in 2016 on a 10-year deal with $38 billion covering annual grants to buy military ammunition and a $5 billion missile defense appropriation, reported Reuters.

Also Read | Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 230 Indians from Israel set to take off today

US wasted no time and initiated the movement of warships and aircraft near Israel. These aircraft will remain at the US military bases around the Middle East. United Kingdom is also sending surveillance aircraft and two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean, media reports said quoting 10 Downing Street.

Watch | Israel-Palestine War: Former Israeli PM Yair Lapid given the option to join the war cabinet × As per the plan, the jets will start their patrolling operations on Friday (Oct 13). The move was taken to monitor any "threats to regional stability" which includes the movement of ammunitions to "terrorist groups".