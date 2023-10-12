Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 230 Indians from Israel set to take off today

The first charter flight carrying stranded Indians from war-hit Israel back home will take off Thursday night (Oct 12) from the Ben Gurion airport, Indian news agency PTI reported.

The 9 pm (IST) flight will carry 230 Indians living in Israel to India, who have been chosen on a "first come first served" basis.

It must be noted that the government will bear the cost of their return and no amount will be charged from the beneficiaries. The special flights have been arranged as Air India had earlier suspended all of its flights to the Jewish nation when the war broke out on October 7.

The Indian embassy has already sent an email to those set to return home today. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the Indian embassy said.

Operation Ajay

Earlier, Indian Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar announced the launch of ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return of stranded Indians from Israel back home.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaishankar posted on X on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has started round-the-clock helplines for people stranded amid the war. The embassy has asked people to stay calm and follow security advisories being issued from time to time.

Watch: How Hamas became Israel's sworn enemy × Earlier, India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said the embassy is working constantly for Indians' safety and welfare. "All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines," he said in a video message posted on X.

Israel-Hamas war

The announcement comes shortly after Air India suspended its operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route due to a devastating attack by Hamas on Israel just last Saturday.

Following this attack from land, air, and sea, Israel responded with a massive military offensive against the Gaza Strip.

This rapid escalation also brought Hezbollah in southern Lebanon into the conflict, leading to rocket exchanges with Israel in the north.

This volatile situation has made the skies over Israel hazardous, resulting in the cancellation of numerous international flights.

According to a source, the extent of Operation Ajay will be adjusted based on demand, with the government ready to increase capacities as required.