Nine Indian sailors released from Libyan rebel custody after months of captivity

In a remarkable turn of events, nine Indian sailors who had been held captive by Libyan rebels since January have finally been released. The crew, consisting of nine Indian sailors recruited through the Greek company M/s Redwings Shipping SA, had been aboard the ship named Maya-1, flying the flag of Cameroon, when it encountered a breakdown near the coast of Libya and grounded offshore in the Janzour Area.

They were subsequently taken into captivity by Az Zawiya, a local armed group near Al Maya Port in Zawia City. The successful release of the sailors can be attributed to the key role played by two individuals, namely Tabassum Mansoor, the Principal of the Indian International School in Benghazi, and Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, the Ambassador of India to Tunisia.

Ambassador Gangte praised the instrumental contribution of Tabassum Mansoor, saying, "From Tripoli, whatever efforts we exerted, it did not make any progress. Ultimately, the idea was to call Mrs. Tabassum for assistance. Today, I would like to fully acknowledge the contribution of Mrs. Tabassum in the release of the nine Indians; it was through her contacts in the House of Representatives, and she personally came and met them."

Tabassum Mansoor, known for her unwavering dedication to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya, utilized her extensive network and connections to navigate the complex web of negotiations with the rebel group. Her contacts in the House of Representatives proved invaluable in securing the release of the sailors.