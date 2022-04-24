Ten people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead - Coast guard

Ten people found so far from a Japanese tour boat missing off the country's northern coast have been confirmed dead, the coast guard said on Sunday.

The boat went missing on Saturday with 26 people on board during a cruise off the main northern island of Hokkaido.

Of the 10, seven were men and three were women, the coast guard said in a bulletin. There were 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members on board.

Earlier a coast guard official told Reuters that nine people had been found by midday on Sunday, although it was unclear if they were alive.

The nine, were found unconscious and it was not immediately clear if they had vital signs, they were taken to hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Drift ice can be seen in area waters as late as March, and water temperatures now would be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (36-37 Fahrenheit), said an official at a local fishery cooperative.

Authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three aeroplanes and four helicopters from the coast guard, to search for the passengers and crew of the "Kazu I" after it ran into trouble off Shiretoko peninsula, famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

The coast guard heard from the crew on Saturday afternoon that water was flooding the vessel. It was last heard from around two hours later when it contacted its operating company to say it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, Kyodo news reported.

The coast guard said it was not clear what had happened to the boat. No one was available for comment at the company.

