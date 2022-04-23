Japan's coast guard searching for 'sinking' tourist boat with 26 on board

Japan's coast guard is looking for a tourist boat with 26 onboard that went missing on Saturday.

'Kazu I' had been on a sightseeing cruise when its crew noticed it was flooding around 1:15 p.m. (0415 GMT).

According to Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito, "that the bow of the vessel was flooded just off the coast of Shiretoko Peninsula and that the vessel was sinking... asking for rescue assistance."

"There were two crew members and 24 passengers on board, all of whom were wearing lifejackets," Saito added.

Shiretoko Peninsula, a world heritage site designated by UNESCO in 2005, is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears.

The peninsuela is located on the far northeastern tip of Hokkaido. Its temperature hovers around two-three degrees Celsius during daytime and zero degrees Celsius at night.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that the boat was keeling at a 30-degree angle when it contacted its operating company.

Although rescuers had "set up a task force to tackle the incident," Saito said, "But we received reports that they haven't found the vessel or its crew and passengers."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has given instructions to use all available means in the search for the boat.

He is currently in Kumamoto to attend the Asia-Pacific Water Summit. But Kyoto reported that he will cut short his visit to the southern prefecture because of the issue.

Japan Broadcasting Corporation said the boat left Utoro port around 10 a.m. for the Kashinu Falls where waves had been high.

Last November, a 69-year-old man had been found drifting in open water off southwestern Kagoshima by the Japanese coastguard after he had spent 22 hours around the archipelago.

