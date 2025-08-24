/Nikki Haley tells India to 'take Trump seriously,' warns against choosing Russian oil over ties with US

Nikki Haley urges India to work with the Trump White House, says partnership key to countering China

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has once again emphasised the importance of rebuilding the US-India relationship, calling it central to countering China's rise. In a post on X on Saturday (Aug 23), Haley said, "To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,", adding that New Delhi should take Trump's concerns over Russian oil "seriously" and work with the White House to find a solution.

For the sake of 'decades of friendship'

Posting a link to an opinion piece she co-authored with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute for Newsweek, Haley insisted that the two democracies should not lose sight of their "shared goals" despite "disagreements" over trade and Russian oil.

Amid rising India-US tensions, Haley said that, "India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better." She added that the two nations must not lose sight of what matters the most - their shared goals. She noted that "Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence".

What Haley said about the US needing India

Previously, on August 22, Haley had underlined India's strategic role in helping the US confront China, pointing to ongoing border disputes between New Delhi and Beijing and the 2020 deadly clash in Ladakh. She said that the rise of a democracy like India "does not threaten the free world," and said that a US-India friendship was a "no-brainer" and that it "would serve America's interests to help India stand up to China".

The authors stated that “India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is—not an adversary like China, which has thus far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow's largest customers.”

In the opinion piece, Haley and Drexel noted that in the "short term" India was "essential in helping the United States move its critical supply chains away from China". Unlike other partners, Haley and Drexel argued, "India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here, like textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels".