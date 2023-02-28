Nikki Haley makes big claim on COVID-19, demands aid cut to 'communist' China

US presidential candidate hopeful Nikki Haley has trained her guns on China and said COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab. In a brief Twitter rant, she added that all US aid to the 'communist' country should be cut.

"COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China," she tweeted.

Haley's tweet comes a day after a classified and updated document by the US Energy Department claimed that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak.

The report was prepared way back in 2021 but it was recently updated following inputs received from the office of National Intelligence director Avril Haines.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, however, said there is “not a definitive answer" on the virus’ origins.

“Some elements of the intelligence community have reached conclusions on one side, some on the other, a number of them have said they just don't have enough information to be sure,” he told CNN on Sunday.

This is not the first instance where Haley has taken a shot at China. Earlier, she talked about a strong America not needing to pay the bad guys, referring to China and Pakistan.

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends,"

The GOP candidate said the Biden administration had splurged as much as $46 billion in foreign aid last year.

"The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that's supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel," she said.

Haley launched her presidential campaign for the White House earlier this year. She is one of the first leaders from the Republican party to have announced to take on Donald Trump in the race to secure the party nomination.

(With inputs from agencies)