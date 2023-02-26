'Will cut every cent sent to enemies': Nikki Haley pledges to stop aid to Pak, China

Nikki Haley, the presidential candidate for the US Republican Party's Grand Old Party (GOP), has declared that if elected, she will stop all foreign aid to nations that hate the US. This entails China, Pakistan, and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys".

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," Haley, the Former Governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN, wrote in an op-ed for New York Post.

America spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year, according to Haley. It is far more than any other nation. Taxpayers have a right to know where and how their money is being spent. They will be startled to learn that a significant portion of it funds anti-American movements and nations.

On February 15 (local time), Nikki Haley formally announced her bid for the White House in 2024, positioning herself as a member of a "new generation" of Republican leaders who are capable of winning elections.

Haley is now the first Indian American woman to run for president in the Republican Party. Haley introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants and offered a new direction for the Republican party as the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN ascended the podium.

(With inputs from agencies)