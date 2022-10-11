Iranian teen Nika's mother slams claims her daughter was thrown off a building

Iranian teenager Nika Shakarami's mother has told BBC Persian that her 16-year-old daughter died a few hours after she was seen in videos posted on social media standing on a dumpster and burning her headscarf in Tehran on September 20. She reportedly disappeared after she told a friend that the police was looking for her.

Nika Shakarami's mother also said that the security forces murdered her daughter, slamming official claims that she died after being thrown from a building that was under construction, possibly by workmen.

Last week, Iranian state TV broadcast had shown a blurry footage of a woman walking down an alley and entering a building through a door. The TV channel identified her as Nika. But her mother told BBC Persian that the woman in the CCTV footage wasn't her daughter. Other family members also said that the woman in video walked differently.

She further alleged that her sister Atash and brother Mohsen were forced into making false statements about Nika's death while they were in detention. Mohsen was seen on TV last week saying that Nika "was killed falling from a building". "They threatened to detain my brother's four-year-old child," she said.

“The girl who is burning her headscarf in this footage is #Nika_Shakarami,” a source close to the family told BBC Persian.



She was then chased by security forces and found dead 10 days later.#Mahsa_Amini

Nika's family said that they located her body at the mortuary 10 days after she went missing and were allowed to only see her for a few seconds. Atash says that Revolutionary Guards told her that Nika was in their custody for five days and then handed over to prison authorities.

"Like Nika, I have been against compulsory hijab since I was a child. But my generation was not brave enough to protest," Mrs Shakarami told BBC Persian.

Two other girls are reported to have died following the protests. Hadis Najafi, 22, was shot dead by security forces while protesting in the city of Karaj on September 21, her family claimed. Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, was allegedly severely beaten on the head with batons by security forces on September 23, according to Amnesty International, succumbing to her injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)